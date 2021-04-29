This is the laziest way to shop for new floors, and still get what you want

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Springtime is a favorite season for getting things done around the house, and if you are spending more time at home, like many, you may have noticed your floors have received a lot of wear and tear.

Getting new floors can change the entire look of a room.

It can be easy too, if you get the experts -- like the ones at 50 Floors -- to do the heavy lifting.

Host Tati Amare spoke with 50 Floors’ Tiffany Moore about how the company makes shopping for new flooring easier.

Moore said, for one, they bring the store to you.

A specialist will come to your home with hundreds of samples of different flooring; that way, you can see and touch the material right in your house.

Place a sample in the room you want to redecorate and you’ll be able to see how it looks with your furniture, and in the light that room has.

This takes away a lot of the guesswork.