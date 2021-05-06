Is your home ready for summer fun?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Memorial Day is this month, also known as Michigan’s unofficial kickoff to summer fun.

So, now’s a great time to get your outdoor patios and decks ready to entertain guests and enjoy.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with Rachel Stewart, the president of Gardner White Furniture, to chat about creating your own outdoor oasis.

After being in the house due to the pandemic and Michigan’s unstable weather, May could finally be the month to head back outdoors.

Whether you’re bike riding or planting flowers in your garden, you’ll need somewhere to sit back and relax with a nice lemonade. So, it’s time to pull out the patio furniture.

If your outdoor furniture is looking as rough as the past year, it may be time for an upgrade.

Having more sustainable furniture like weather-resistant chairs and washable outdoor rugs can make your summer fun last all year long, Stewart said.

Stewart showed some of Gardner-White’s offering, including decorative patio furniture like full patio sets, non-base umbrellas and even fake decorative plants for those of us who aren’t “flower parents.”