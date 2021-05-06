Want to show mom you care this Mother’s Day? How to prep her patio for flower season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a great way to show mom you care this Mother’s Day?

Why not prep her patio for flower season?

Jason Pinter, director of sales and operations at Banotai Greenhouse in Belleville, stopped by the show to share how the greenhouse can help you do just that.

Banotai Greenhouse is a family owned business that has been around since the 1950s. Their greenhouses span 8 acres, which Pinter said is around six full football fields worth of covered space.

“We are your one-stop shop,” Pinter said.

Banotai sells everything from perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more for all types of gardeners.

Looking for a patio pot?

Banotai has more than 15,000 types, ranging in size.