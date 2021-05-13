Want to get that movie star look? Here’s how you can!

While most movie stars actually look like movie stars, Hollywood has always been a place where the best looks are often aided by illusion, but you can get the same looks if you know what to do. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan shared some ways you can get the glam movie star look using items you can find at the drugstore. From using traditional Revlon concealers, to doing something beautiful actress Dorothy Dandridge used to do in the 1940′s, looking like a star is easier than you think.

Watch the video above to see how you can turn your everyday make-up routine into a glam look.