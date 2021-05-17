Now is the time that you’re likely seeing gardens being planted throughout your neighborhood, and lawns are lush and green. However, not everyone feels the same about their curb appeal.

Joining “Live in the D” Host Jason Carr to talk about lawn envy and more are: Lauren Crocker with “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD; Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker; and Jasen Magic, a local comedian and magician.

Do you have lawn envy? Or is your lawn the envy of the neighborhood? Both Crocker and Brown think the grass looks greener in their neighbors’ yards, but Magic proudly declared his lawn is the third-best in the neighborhood. He joked that weeds and dandelions are the hecklers in his yard, and just like in his show, they have to go. Crocker says she lives nextdoor to the number one lawn in her neighborhood. Brown joked that she kills everything that grows so just having her lawn cut is an accomplishment.

So how do you fix up a bad yard? Crocker is all about hiring someone who knows what they’re doing to do it for you. Magic likes to split up what needs to be done between himself and a pro. Bribery is how Brown likes to get her lawn care done. She will provide cocktails and food to her friends in hopes that they will help with her yard.

For the full conversation, watch the video above. “What’s the Buzz” tackles a new topic every Monday.