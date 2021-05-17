From musicals to her new EP, Elise Marra talks music

She was considered for a Grammy, had an album chart in the Top 10, and her debut EP was in the Top 20 on iTunes - singer-songwriter. Elise Marra joined host Jason Carr to discuss her music and treat us all to a performance.

Last year, before the pandemic hit, she recorded an album called “Frankie! The Musical!” with a bunch of Broadway stars. The album was made along with Broadway Records and it charted on both the iTunes and Billboard Charts. The album tells the story of a girl in high school with a mentally checked-out mom who has to raise her two younger sisters while also being struck by a mystery medical illness. It is based on the life of a real person and shows her struggles to figure out her priorities in life.

Currently, Marra is the Artist in Residence at Wayne State University where they are performing her musicals. You can find past performances on Facebook and YouTube under “MT Workshop.”

Marra likes to pull ideas from people and places she has met and visited in her life. Her first EP was released about 2 months ago and features six alternative rock songs.

To hear her song “Insecure” watch the video above.

For more information on Marra, visit her website.