How a Michigan gardener’s hobby turned into a “growing” business

It is prime time to get out in the garden and start digging and planting. Not only is gardening a great hobby, but it can also be a successul business. Just ask one Michigan man who turned his love for gardening into a growing business. His YouTube channel is helping almost a million people learn more about what to put in their gardens, like organic plants, heirlooms and more. Jason Carr spoke to Luke Marion about his business, MIGardener, and how it bloomed from a hobby to what it is today. Luke said he began gardening in high school, then he created his social media channel sharing tips and gardening information in 2011. He also sells more than 700 kinds of heirloom seeds, fertilizer, and tools that can be help to home gardeners.

Watch the video above to learn more about Luke and MIgardener.