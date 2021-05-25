Make your home feel like Detroit Royalty

Style your home in Detroit Luxury on Live in the D

Look around the room you’re sitting in, Do you feel like you’re living in luxury? One store wants to make you feel like Detroit royalty while making furniture shopping a breeze.

‘Live In The D’ Host Tati Amare chatted with Sylvia Thomas, the Owner of House of Detroit in Royal Oak.

The House of Detroit is a luxury furniture store. Sylvia opened this store when she realized how hard it was to find unique, fashionable furniture that she liked. The store offers contemporary styles of furniture with different colors and other unique styles.

The House of Detroit delivery time is one to two weeks but they will set up all your furniture for you. They also have a big sale coming up Memorial Day weekend with up to 50% off.

Watch the video to learn more.