Show your support for the troops this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is around the corner and while it is the unofficial start of summer, it is also time for us to give pause to thank the men and women who sacrifice to keep our country safe. May is Military Appreciation Month and one way you can show your appreciation is through the United Service Organization (USO). Actor Wilmer Valderrama and singer Kellie Pickler spoke to Jason Carr about why they work closely with the USO and how others can show their support.

Valderrama said it is important to him because, as an American citizen who immigrated here, it was a way to pay it forward to the people who work hard to protect the country. Both Valderrama and Pickler regularly visited American military stations in other countries and said it is great to meet the soldiers in person to thank them for their service. Pickler also said one way to show support to the troops is with a donation. With a donation of $29 or more you can get a t-shirt with a design handpicked by service members and their families.

Watch the video above to learn how you can donate to the USO.