Michigan Humane has tons of animals that need to be adopted

Michigan Humane is hosting their Fur-tual spring auction. The auction benefits animals and includes collectibles, memorabilia and household goods.
There is a special prize that includes a Mexican resort stay, a cabin in the Smoky Mountains and more. The event will start Saturday, June 12. You can register now on the Michigan Humane website.
Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, showed off an adorable pet that’s looking for its forever home. Oriole is a two-month-old kitten that needs a family who will help him increase his self-confidence. He would probably prefer older kids.
