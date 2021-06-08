Michigan Humane has tons of animals that need to be adopted

Pet of the week Oriole on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan Humane is hosting their Fur-tual spring auction. The auction benefits animals and includes collectibles, memorabilia and household goods.

There is a special prize that includes a Mexican resort stay, a cabin in the Smoky Mountains and more. The event will start Saturday, June 12. You can register now on the Michigan Humane website.

Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, showed off an adorable pet that’s looking for its forever home. Oriole is a two-month-old kitten that needs a family who will help him increase his self-confidence. He would probably prefer older kids.

Watch the video above to learn more.