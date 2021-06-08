Partly Cloudy icon
Sponsored

Michigan Humane has tons of animals that need to be adopted

Find your new, furry friend at Michigan Humane

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: 
Michigan Humane
,
Furry Friends
,
Pets
,
Pet of the Week
,
Cat
,
Kitten
,
Oriole
,
Adopt don't shop
,
Virtual event
,
Fur-tual auction
,
Mike Morse Law firm
Pet of the week Oriole on Live in the D
Pet of the week Oriole on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan Humane is hosting their Fur-tual spring auction. The auction benefits animals and includes collectibles, memorabilia and household goods.

There is a special prize that includes a Mexican resort stay, a cabin in the Smoky Mountains and more. The event will start Saturday, June 12. You can register now on the Michigan Humane website.

Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, showed off an adorable pet that’s looking for its forever home. Oriole is a two-month-old kitten that needs a family who will help him increase his self-confidence. He would probably prefer older kids.

Watch the video above to learn more.

