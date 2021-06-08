This Takeout Tuesday is helping you show off your Pride!

June is Pride Month which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its advocates. This is also a great time to learn more and support the LGBTQ+ owned businesses around the D.

Pronto! in Royal Oak is an exciting place filled with bright lights and lots of color throughout the dining room. They’re known for their tasty brunch with dishes like pulled pork eggs benedict, strawberry shortcake waffles, sandwiches, and Maurice salad. Pronto! is celebrating pride month with their colorful new pride cake and cupcakes. They feature the colors of the rainbow and are drizzled in white chocolate.

If you’re more into the nightlife. Pronto! transitions into a bar at night after 10 PM.

