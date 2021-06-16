3 healthy habits to make a positive change in your life

3 habits for a healthier live with Jody Trierweiler on Live in the D

As summer is officially here and families slowly start going out more often, you might want to pick up some simple habits to start a healthier beginning to your summer.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler offers simple habits that can make a big difference:

1) Schedule your workouts

2) Nap more often

3) Eat something every day that’s healthy and makes you feel good about yourself

Watch the video above as she explains the biggest benefits of these habits.

You can follow Trierweiler on social media for more tips @jodysfitlife.