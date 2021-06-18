Michigan Songs Bracket: Vote for your favorite songs that mention Michigan (Round 2)

Our newest bracket challenge features a battle between songs that mention Michigan, a Michigan city, or a Michigan place -- good luck choosing between them!

The Michigan Songs Bracket is a 32-song bracket featuring some of the most iconic mentions of Michigan, Detroit, along with famous places and cities, including songs from KISS, Journey, Motown, David Bowie, Gordon Lightfoot, Trick Trick, Simon & Garfunkel and more. Artists get only one song or project.

Our top seeds are: Detroit Rock City (KISS) and Dancing In The Street (Martha Reeves & The Vandellas). We’ll have five rounds, all about two days long, with a bracket winner announced on June 28.

We’re into the second round now -- no major upsets in the first round, the top seeds took care of business pretty easily. Sammy Davis Jr.’s “Hello Detroit” did knock out MC5′s cover of “Motor City Is Burning.” Most other favorites remain in-tact.

(Need a refresher on these songs? Check out the Spotify playlist here -- we’ve compiled all of the songs on the bracket, along with some honorable mentions)

Vote in Round 2 of Michigan Songs Bracket:

>Click here if the bracket does not display in app<

Michigan Songs Bracket Spotify playlist: