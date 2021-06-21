Live in the D - What's the Buzz: It's not summer without...

It may have felt like it for a while now, but today is actually the first full day of summer. This year is going to feel a lot different than last year as we get back to the new normal.

Joining host Jason Carr to talk about everything a Michigan summer has to offer are Lauren Crocker with “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, Mimi Brown, a local author, and motivational speaker, and Mark Sobolewski, a local teacher, comedian, and actor.

So what is everyone looking forward to most? As a teacher, Sobolewski is excited to be working less over the summer. Brown says she is looking forward to doing exercise classes unmasked, outdoors over the summer. It’s all about the food for Crocker, as she loves to dine outdoors in Michigan summers.

Is summer the best season in Michigan? “Every single season is best experienced in Michigan,” says Sobolewski, but he believes summer is extra special. Between the lakes, bonfires, camping, and all the gorgeous places to visit, Brown pointed out that there is a lot to love about a Michigan summer. Crocker agreed saying that while she does love a Michigan fall, those long summer days are to die for.

Finally, “It’s not summer without...” what? For Sobolewski, it isn’t summer without a trip to Saugatuck. Crocker says she wasn’t sure if it was her pregnancy brain speaking, but for her, it is not summer without ice cream. According to Brown, it isn’t summer without a BBQ.

What about you? What’s your favorite part of Michigan summers?

“What’s the Buzz” tackles a new topic every Monday on “Live In The D.”