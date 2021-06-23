This might be the perfect summer vacation for the entire family

Vacation in the Great Outdoors in Gaylord on Live in the D

After the year we’ve experienced, it seems as though just about everybody has been thinking about getting away.

We know not everyone has an endless source of money, so we’ve found an affordable spot that the whole family can enjoy, and it’s just a short drive north.

There are so many things to discover, like bike rides, camping, rafting, swimming, fishing and more.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Paul Beachnau, the executive director of Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau, about creating a perfect family vacation.

Family vacations are a great time for learning, growing and experiencing the world around you. And what better time to do than than summer?

Beachnau said Gaylord has 90 different lakes that the family will love, for swimming, kayaking, standup paddleboarding and fishing.

Gaylord also has trails that will bring out the biker in even the tiniest tot.

If your family is a bit older, consider taking on a new challenge together: the north-central trail. It starts in Gaylord and goes all the way to Mackinaw City, crossing the Sergent Lake five times, with small communities you can visit along the way.

If you’re a golfer, you may just want to stay at one of the 17 golf courses in Gaylord.

There’s so much more to experience, and most certainly something that will entertain each person in the family, regardless of their interests.

For more information, click or tap here.