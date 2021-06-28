Fun, free events in the D

It’s summer in the city and one park is ready to help you celebrate all season long.

Everyone loves to have fun outdoors during the summer, especially when it’s free. There are lots of free events in Downtown Detroit to participate in during the summer including all of the fun events at Beacon Park. Beacon Park is located at the edge of downtown at Grand River and Cass.

Meg Heeres, the Beacon Park Manager mentioned some of the events including workout classes, hustle classes, night markets, and even a grove with free Wi-Fi if you want to work outdoors. The Night Markets support and connect the community to unique local businesses. There is also live music that Heeres says brings the park to life.

Beacon Park also hosts Family Fun Days to help the community connect on a multi-generational level. Each Family Fun Day has a different featuring arts & craft, fitness, and tasty treats.

Watch the video to learn more.