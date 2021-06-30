5 Patios in Detroit you need to check out

One of the nicest - and safest - ways to enjoy a meal is outdoors on a gorgeous patio. Who doesn’t enjoy a cocktail and an appetizer in the sun? Here are 5 unique places for you to try in Detroit!

Lumen Patio (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

1. Lumen - 1903 Grand River Ave, Detroit

One of the largest patios in the city of Detroit can be found at Lumen. Located in Beacon Park, with walls that open completely up - this is peak outdoor dining. They have fire pits in the summer and chalets and igloos for when the weather isn’t quite as nice. Chow down on their popular Lumen burger, or try some of their tasty seafood!

Coriander Kitchen And Farm Patio (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

2. Coriander Kitchen and Farm - 14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit

A new entry to the outdoor dining scene in Detroit is Coriander Kitchen and Farm. Located on Detroit’s east side, this giant outdoor area gives you views of Detroit’s canals... and a few of the animals who live in them! Take a seat at a picnic table or lounge about in one of their patio sets. They even have fire pits to keep you warm if it gets a little chilly out. They serve farm-to-table fare, which they grow themselves, and have lots of tasty sandwiches on their menu to go with their casual vibes.

Luminarias at Armando's (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

3. Luminarias in Southwest Detroit

Next, we’re headed to Southwest Detroit to dine in the new luminarias put up by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. These beautiful steel and glass huts are great for a small secluded get-together and are gorgeously lit at night. You can find them at a couple of restaurants in Southwest Detroit including Armando’s (re-opening on July 1st), La Jaliscience Taqueria y Supermercado, and Carniceria Guadalajara.

Detroit 75 Kitchen (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

4. Detroit 75 Kitchen- 4800 W Fort St, Detroit

Another spot in Southwest Detroit you should check out is Detroit 75 Kitchen. This spot is well known online for its Instagram-worthy food. What those pictures don’t always show you is the stylish atmosphere you can dine in. Picnic tables with cherry red umbrellas are surrounded by planters full of fresh herbs with beautiful murals on the fence. It’s a very cool urban-chic kind of place.

Marrow Patio (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

5. Marrow - 8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit

Finally, we’re going to taste the menu on the sophisticated patio at Marrow. Nestled in the heart of West Village, this part butcher’s shop/part restaurant is serving up some really inventive dishes, and great cuts of meat. Their patio has a very clean, minimalist feel; perfect for enjoying course after course in the beautiful city of Detroit!