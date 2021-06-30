Partly Cloudy icon
Make plans for a fun summer in the D

Several new events are open to experience and many others are returning

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Summer Events - Summer Spectacular on Live in the D

This is going to be a unique summer in and around the D this year. Many of the annual experiences we love have returned and there are various new experiences you can see for the first time. Host Tati Amare takes us on a tour of all the different things you can see from Downtown Detroit to Dearborn to Ann Arbor. They are fun family events that everyone can enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things she highlights.

Monroe Street Midway

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

Driven To Win

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Art Fairs - Wyandotte Street Art Fair & Ann Arbor Art Fairs

Summer Concerts - Various locations

Ford Woodward Dream Cruise

Watch the video above to learn more about each event and where you can enjoy them.

