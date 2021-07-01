This popular pop brand is releasing a new flavor

Faygo- SS - on Live in the D

One thing that’s fun about summer is relaxing with a cool beverage.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Dawn Burch, the marketing manager of Faygo, along with Emily Thomas, a marketing assistant at Faygo about a new poppin’ flavor.

Faygo is now introducing its new Firework flavor.

It’s a combination of the fruity and sweet flavors of cherry, lime and blue raspberry.

The 24-ounce bottles were released only in the Midwest and online.

Faygo is also running contests for its campaign “Don’t Stop the Pop.”

You can enter by scanning the barcode on your Firework pop flavor-Faygo bottle, which will take you to the website. There, you can enter to win fun prizes like tote bags, T-shirts, pop sockets and pool floats.

