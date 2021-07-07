Partly Cloudy icon
You can get this at a new location in Twelve Oaks Mall

M Street Baking Company brings original flavors and Instagram worthy milkshakes to Novi

Jorge Reyna
, Intern

You most likely have had a milkshake but you may not have had a milkshake from M Street Baking Company. The newest location recently opened at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and is making milkshakes that will make any foodie lose their mind.

Owner Emily Mazaris said the location felt right and feels like home to her. She opened her first location in Howell and was happy to bring her business near Metro Detroit.

Mazaris showed off some of the flavors that have been selling fast like the Birthday Party, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and more, all made with fresh toppings that make your milkshake Instagram worthy.

Watch the video above to learn more about

