Don’t know what gift to get for all those special occasions?

With restrictions being lifted and some sense of normality returning, comes a time for get togethers and special occasions that you so dearly missed, but you may struggle to find the perfect gift for the occasion.

Susie Boher, owner of Susie At Home boutique in Grosse Pointe suggests colorful platters, wine glasses and special vases that are meaningful and reflect the occasion. Decorative picture frames are nice to showcase special photos, and for the little ones, a soft cuddly stuffed toy is always well-received.

Watch the full interview above for more gift ideas.