This place takes BBQ up a notch

The Dearborn Heights and Dearborn area are becoming a food haven with a variety of different restaurants, groceries and more, but one thing was missing - barbeque.

One man wanted to change that and offer top-quality halal meats with an irresistible BBQ sauce.

Ali Bazzy also known as A.B., talked about fulfilling this need with his new restaurant, A.B.’s Amazing Ribs.

A.B.’s all started after he saw a need in the community for a barbeque restaurant. He wanted his restaurant to be special so he only sells high-quality meats and spent 2 years perfecting his signature sauce. A.B.’s offers a variety of halal beef such as ribs, steak, and even Waygu, and does not carry pork. You can also order sides like mac & cheese and salad.

A.B.’s is also a butcher shop. You can get any meat that they have available on the menu wrapped to cook at home.

A.B.’s Amazing Ribs are located in 27310 Ford Rd. Dearborn Heights.

Ad

Watch the video to learn more.