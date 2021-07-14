Take your 4-legged best friend to this sporting event

Pet of the Week - K-9's at Keyworth on Live in the D

Going to a game at an outdoor stadium is always fun.

One exciting experience is watching a Detroit City Football Club game in Hamtramck.

Going with your best friend is even better -- and there is a special event where you can bring along that four-legged best friend, your dog!

Bonus points: It’s all for a good cause.

Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane joined host Jason Carr to discuss this event further. It’s called K-9s at Keyworth, and will take place today (July 14), at 7:30 p.m.

The purchase of a ticket allows entry for one person and one dog. All the proceeds benefit Michigan Humane. So grab your furry friend and get ready for some Detroit City football (aka soccer).

Chrisman also introduced us to a very special pet in need of a “fur-ever” home: Beatrix Potter is a 1.5-year-old Flemish Giant Rabbit.

This fluffy rabbit will need plenty of room to roam, and ideally, a family with rabbit experience or a family willing to learn.

If you want to adopt the Pet Of The Week, Beatrix, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay for all the adoption fees.

For more information about Beatrix Potter, or to see the other pets Michigan Humane has to offer, click here or watch the video above.