This fun inflatable waterpark will have you saying “whoa!”

Summer is in full swing and by now you may be searching desperately to find new activities to keep the kiddos occupied. Well, why not have them enjoy the great outdoors, splash around in the lake, and climb around on an inflatable obstacle course? We’re talking about Whoa Zone, located inside the Holly Recreation Area on Heron Lake.

“I would say it’s kind of like a bouncy house on the water,” says one kid.

The General Manager of this Whoa Zone, Jen Rice, says, “The Whoa Zone is an amazing experience, getting back to outdoor recreation. So our main highlight is our inflatable obstacle course that offers thrills and challenges for all levels and abilities.”

Here’s how it works: You book play-time by the hour, get suited up with a life vest, and get a quick safety course before diving in and having fun. They have discounted rates for multiple play sessions and large groups. The main play structure is for people 7 years old and up and over 45″. They do have a smaller zone parents can walk around for ages 4 to 7. The whole place is watched by lifeguards and everyone must wear the life vests.

“I think it’s like the best-kept secret,” says Kelly Hamilton, a local mom. “It’s completely affordable and such a unique experience.”

There’s plenty to play on, with it nearing the size of a football field, and there is a new session starting every half hour. The park is split in half and after the first half hour they move onto the other half of the park. This was started during the pandemic to allow people to more easily socially distance, but the more frequent sessions worked well for the guests so they plan on keeping it.

Parents are welcome to join the kids, but they also have shaded seating and other water sports to rent as well. After you worked up an appetite, you can stop by their concessions stand and camp store to pick up a sweet treat.

“Sometimes they’re able to kind of conquer challenges that they maybe wouldn’t have conquered otherwise,” explains Rice. “And it really brings our families together.”

So head on over for some family fun in the sun! Whoa Zone is located at 5005 McGinnis Rd. in Holly.