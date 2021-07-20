Enjoy brunch with a twist at Detroit’s Eastern Market

People usually go to Eastern Market to shop for fresh fruit, veggies, and handcrafted items, but there is a place where you can get great brunch dishes on the go. With support from a special program at the historic market to help restaurant startups, Sunday’s Best, The Brunch Spot is thriving in Shed 5. Kila Peeples stopped by to check out the fresh breakfast and lunch items that are packed up and delivered to you curbside.

Sunday’s Best, The Brunch Spot was created by Megan and Niko Ahee thanks to their love of brunch. Megan took her memories of going down South for family get-togethers and the food they would enjoy, and tweaked them into the dishes they offer. With Megan’s Southern roots and Niko’s Greek background, Sunday’s Best offers unique brunch items, such as chicken and waffles and Mediterranean quiches.

