Partly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Live In The D

Enjoy brunch with a twist at Detroit’s Eastern Market

Unique program helps launch restaurant startups

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Sunday's Best The Brunch Spot, Dining, Eastern Market, Brunch, Food, takeout, Quarantine Eats
Sunday's Best Detroit - The Brunch Spot on Live in the D
Sunday's Best Detroit - The Brunch Spot on Live in the D

People usually go to Eastern Market to shop for fresh fruit, veggies, and handcrafted items, but there is a place where you can get great brunch dishes on the go. With support from a special program at the historic market to help restaurant startups, Sunday’s Best, The Brunch Spot is thriving in Shed 5. Kila Peeples stopped by to check out the fresh breakfast and lunch items that are packed up and delivered to you curbside.

Sunday’s Best, The Brunch Spot was created by Megan and Niko Ahee thanks to their love of brunch. Megan took her memories of going down South for family get-togethers and the food they would enjoy, and tweaked them into the dishes they offer. With Megan’s Southern roots and Niko’s Greek background, Sunday’s Best offers unique brunch items, such as chicken and waffles and Mediterranean quiches.

Watch the video above to learn more about Sunday’s Best, The Brunch Spot!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

email

facebook

instagram