M Cantina shows off mixed drinks for National Tequila Day

M Cantina Mix Drinks on Live in the D

As summer is halfway done, we still have time for a social gathering of fun and to make that perfect adult beverage on a hot summer day.

Junior Merino is the executive chef at M Cantina and showed off some of the tastiest mixed drinks available and his restaurant, or you can make a reservation to the restaurant to try for yourself.

South of the Rio (tequila drink he made)

2 oz 100% Agave Tequila Blanco

1/4 jalapeno (remove vein and seeds for less heat)

2 slices of English cucumber

3/4 oz agave nectar

1 oz fresh lime juice

Muddle the jalapeno, agave, and cucumber until pureed. Add the rest of the ingredients, ice and shake well. Strain thru a fine mesh strainer. We use our signature hibiscus and himalayan salt rimmer. Garnish with slice of cucumber.

Watermelon Felon (bonus drink)

1 1/2 oz fresh watermelon juice (either pass through a juicer or blend watermelon and strain through a fine mesh)

1 1/2 oz Vodka

3/4 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/4 oz agave nectar

Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and pour contents into a tall glass. Garnish with a watermelon flag and mint sprig.

To learn more watch the video above.