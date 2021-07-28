Sibling rivalry heats up in the kitchen for famous Voltaggio brothers

Battle of the Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio on Live in the D

Famous chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are taking their sibling rivalry to the kitchen to square off in a new cooking competition show called Battle of the Brothers.

The show pits the brothers against each other as they mentor up-and-coming chefs. The chefs have to carry out various cooking challenges to advance to the next round of the competition. While it starts off as a Team Michael versus Team Bryan competition, only one chef will win. The winner will earn a guest residency at a Voltaggio restaurant.

The brothers are not just coaches on the show. They are also rolling up their sleeves and showing off their culinary expertise.

Battle of the Brothers is currently available to stream on Discovery+. It will start airing on Food Network on August 15.

Watch the video above to see the Voltaggio brothers describe their new show.