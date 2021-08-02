A different kind of happy hour

Are you ready to get together with friends and enjoying a gathering like a happy hour? Well a place in Dearborn have you enjoying drinks, small bites, and a fun activity.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Michelle Plucinsky from the Glass Academy in Dearborn about how to spice up your next happy hour outing.

Glass Academy happy hour is BYOB and allows you to relax with friends and watch a custom glass be made for you in front of you. You can choose from a list of different items such as cups, mugs, and wine goblets, Then, you’ll choose the colors and design for your personal glass piece.

The happy hour is only has a few tickets available so you can expect a small, intimate group. With such a small group, you can get up close and personal with the glass blowing process.

