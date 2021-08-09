Cute dog alert

Whether your dog is big or small, quiet or loud, or even needy or independent, your furry friends have their own standards.

For National Dog Month, dog owners Lauren Crocker, from The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, local comedian and magician Jasen Magic, and Mary Liz Cutin, owner of Leon & Lulu and Three Cats Café in Clawson, discussed what’s it like to be a dog mom or dog dad.

They all admit that owning a dog can be difficult based on your dog’s personality. There are things like trips to the vet, dogs who need a lot of attention, or those that tend to have a mischievous tendency that can make being a dog owner a challenge. But, they all admit it’s worth it.

When it comes to having dogs in the work place, these dog owners are all in. It’s something Mary Liz is familiar with because her dogs are often seen at her store in Clawson. Crocker said after working at home, she thinks it would be a great idea to allow the pets to come with her to work.

Watch the video above to hear more about what these dog owners had to say and to see the pictures of their pets.