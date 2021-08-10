Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell team up to host game show

The competition is heating up on the new game show called Family Game Fight.

Metro Detroit natives and celebrity couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the hosts of the show. They also take part in the challenges to help families compete for a $100,000 prize. However, Dax and Kristen are on dueling teams, which takes the competition to the next level.

The husband-wife duo spoke to Live In The D’s Jason Carr to share their excitement about the new show, and how they feel when their team loses. Watch the video to hear what they had to say.

You can catch the next episode of “Family Game Fight” on Wednesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. on Local 4.