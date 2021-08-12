Be prepared to get a home before you start looking

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the market to buy a home is currently through the roof, there are a couple of things you need to know before even looking for a house.

David Hall, president and CEO of Hall Financial, breaks down certain things to be prepared for before even looking at houses and going on house tours.

Hall mentioned the importance of knowing your credit history and speaking to a lender before speaking to a real estate agent.

“Many years, people have called a real estate agent and went out looking but not really (had) a great idea about what it looked like from the financial end,” Hall said. “We really stress that you’ve got to get yourself (organized) and a plan put together financially before you go shopping for a home in this highly competitive market.”

Hall also mentioned two main details takeaways: Being patient and having a plan. Most likely, you may not be able to get that first home you looked at, but that’s OK.

