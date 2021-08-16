Here’s how your kids can head back to school in style

Back To School Somerset Collection on Live in the D

Back to school shopping can be stressful, especially when trying to decide what new styles would look great on your kids as they return to the classroom and in-person learning.

Wouldn’t life be easier with a personal stylist?

Somerset Collection offers guidance from personal stylists, free of charge. The stylists have a private suite on the third floor at Somerset North, where they can work with clients and learn more about their unique style.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showed styles modeled by some local students, including designer jackets, vests, pants and backpacks from Burberry, Gucci and Hollister.

It’s all about styling athletic clothes with an artistic touch, Jordan said. To see the great looks, watch the video above.

“Live In The D” is kicking off a very special weeklong event: A Back to School Week Contest.

You could win a Somerset Collection gift card valued at up to $500 to help outfit the kids in your life. To learn how you might be able to win a Somerset Collection gift card, click or tap here.

And to learn more about the shopping experience at Somerset Collection, click here.