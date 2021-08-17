Three ways to chill your wine--find out which one works the fastest

When you buy your white wine from the store, or given a bottle as a gift, sometimes you want to pop the cork and drink it right away. However, if it’s not chilled, the end result could leave you with a bad taste in your mouth. Well, there are a few ways you can get your wine chilled quickly, but which one works the fastest? Kila Peeples tried three methods to chill white wine in 10 minutes, one was to simply put the bottle in the freezer, another was to wrap wet paper towels around the bottle before putting it in the freezer, and the third way was to submerge the bottle in a salt bath. we suggest you set a timer so you don’t forget about the bottle in the freezer--or it could freeze and shatter, so be careful.

Watch the video above to find out which way worked to get the wine to almost perfect chilled temperature.