This store is perfect for finding a Mid-Century Modern gem

Popular shows that go back in time, like Mad Men or the movie No Sudden Move (filmed in Detroit), have made what was once old, cool again. A shop in Ypsilanti is the place to go to find these goods. It’s called Salt City Antiques and is run by owner Carol MacEachran, and her son Stephen Huddock. The pair sells Mid-Century items, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s. Salt City Antiques started in Saline, hence the name, but was moved by MacEachran and Huddock after they took over the shop more than 20 years ago.

Salt City Antiques sells an array of items, from timeless issues of Life magazine to classic fast-food glasses from the 1980s. The store also offers vintage clothing, furniture, and records from days past. The business started as a traditional antique shop, however, customers began asking for more of the Mid-Century era items, so MacEachran and Huddock decided to dedicate the entire store to it.

Watch the video above to learn more about Salt City Antiques!