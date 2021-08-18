Mostly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Live In The D

This store is perfect for finding a Mid-Century Modern gem

Salt City Antiques takes you back in time in its two-story vintage shop

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: All About Ann Arbor, Salt City Antiques, Ypsilanti, Furniture, Clothes, Jewelry, Shoes, Mid-Century
Salt City Antiques on Live in the D
Salt City Antiques on Live in the D

Popular shows that go back in time, like Mad Men or the movie No Sudden Move (filmed in Detroit), have made what was once old, cool again. A shop in Ypsilanti is the place to go to find these goods. It’s called Salt City Antiques and is run by owner Carol MacEachran, and her son Stephen Huddock. The pair sells Mid-Century items, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s. Salt City Antiques started in Saline, hence the name, but was moved by MacEachran and Huddock after they took over the shop more than 20 years ago.

Salt City Antiques sells an array of items, from timeless issues of Life magazine to classic fast-food glasses from the 1980s. The store also offers vintage clothing, furniture, and records from days past. The business started as a traditional antique shop, however, customers began asking for more of the Mid-Century era items, so MacEachran and Huddock decided to dedicate the entire store to it.

Watch the video above to learn more about Salt City Antiques!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

email

facebook

instagram