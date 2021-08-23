See how this law firm is helping teachers (and students) prepare to go back to school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Students and teachers are starting to head back to the classrooms, and what better way to send them off than to show them how much we care?

All week long, “Live in the D” is asking you to nominate the teacher in your life, and they could win a $100 Visa gift card; all thanks to our sponsor, Mike Morse Law Firm.

Mike Morse joined Tati Amare to discuss the contest, and the event he held over the weekend, which gave away thousands of backpacks to students getting ready to head back to school.

Morse said joining this cause was easy for him due to the fact that his mother was a librarian and teacher for many years. He knows how important teachers are to the schools and students -- and he wants to show his appreciation for the hard work that they do.

The Mike Morse Law Firm is in its eighth year of Project Backpack, and since the beginning of this event, the firm will have given away more than 200,000 backpacks to students as of this year.

Morse said thousands of backpacks filled with supplies were given to students this past Saturday, and more will be delivered right to Detroit Public Schools students the first week of school.

To learn more about The Mike Morse Law Firm and Project Backpack, visit this website.

To enter the teacher in your life for the “We Love Our Teachers” contest, visit the Live in the D Facebook page or the contest page at ClickOnDetroit.com. Five teachers will win, and the winners will be announced next week.