You can help a good cause while walking your dog

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Pups and people will be walking with a purpose during Michigan Humane’s Mutt March this weekend.

The annual event is a fundraising walk that also features a scavenger hunt, costume contests and other activities.

Festivities will take place at Stony Creek Metropark’s Baypoint Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28. The fun continues Saturday night at Atwater Brewery in Grosse Pointe Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More Mutt March events will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kensington Metropark’s Maple Beach on Sunday, August 29.

Watch the video above to learn more about how to register for the Mutt March.

You can also check out the video to meet our Pet of the Week. Blu is an energetic dog who needs a loving home.