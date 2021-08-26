Lunches like this will fuel you up for going back to school and back to work

With many kids going back to school in person, and many grown-ups returning to work, it’s time to start thinking about packing lunches. Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler says you should pay attention to the ingredients.

Trierweiler explains how certain ingredients in your favorite juice box, granola bar, and more have more artificial sweeteners that are unhealthy.

She suggests fresh raw vegetables, a limited amount of dried fruit, olives and even beans can energize you for the rest of the day. For adults, nut butters are particularly good because they can be low in sugar and packed with protein.

