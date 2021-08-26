Take your next charcuterie board up a notch

A Metro Detroit chef is creating a unique vibe with her colorful charcuterie board creations, which are an assortment of meats and cheeses.

Charcuterie boards seem to have grown in popularity, and Chef Cat Shapiro is taking this trend up a notch with her business called Thyme & Honey. Shapiro says she started Thyme & Honey because she wanted to show people the way she sees food and the world, which she says is with rainbow colored glasses.

Thyme & Honey serves up colorful and decorative charcuterie displays that even feature fresh flowers. Customers can also get nosh boxes, place catering orders, or take advantage of a meal prep option.

If you want to create a special charcuterie board for your next party, Chef Shapiro suggests keeping an open mind and showing people something different. She also suggests including something like chocolate truffles and using fresh flowers to help decorate the board.

Watch the video above to learn more about Thyme & Honey.