This festival will have you feeling peachy

The Romeo Peach Festival is making its return Labor Day weekend. The annual event started back in 1931, and decades later, it continues to bring excitement to the community.

This year’s festival will be packed with music, entertainment, a parade, food, and of course, a lot of peaches. The music lineup includes performers like Rockstar, The Family Tradition Band and Mega 80′s.

Romeo’s own Rachel Mac will also be performing. She made it to the finals on the NBC hit show “The Voice.” Rachel Mac is the festival’s Grand Marshall this year.

Many of the festival’s events will be held at the Romeo Lions Club Festival Grounds, however, events are also planned throughout the Village of Romeo.Festivities will begin Thursday, September 2 and run through Labor Day.

