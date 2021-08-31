Here’s how you can enjoy hockey and help K-9s on the front line -- at the same time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you love hockey, dogs and supporting a great cause, we have just the event for you: Support the Paws that Enforce the Laws.

The Michigan Warriors Hockey Program, a nonprofit made up of disabled military veterans across Michigan who like to bond through the sport of hockey, is taking on local law enforcement in an exciting match, to help protect dogs on the front lines.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare spoke with Daniel Rader, a K-9 handler and a Michigan Warriors board member, who explained that the program gives veterans a sense of camaraderie and belonging -- something many feel like they are lacking after leaving the military. Having fun and making new friends, with whom they have shared experiences, helps the veterans mentally, as well.

On Sept. 11, the Michigan Warriors will be taking on local law enforcement for the big charity game. Police officers from St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Clinton Township will be making up the law enforcement team.

The proceeds raised will benefit Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation, and will then be used to help cover the costs of bullet- and stab-resistant vests for K-9s, as well as for first aid/buddy bags for K-9 handlers.

The game will be held at the St. Clair Shores Civic Ice Arena at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. To purchase tickets to the game, or to donate directly to the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation, click or tap here.

No prior hockey experience is required for joining the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program. Members will be taught how to play, if interested.

There will also be a Chevy Silverado on location to gather donations for the Haulin’ for Heroes donation drive, which is collecting items for local hospitalized or homeless veterans. Items being collected include new clothing, puzzle books, toiletries and reading glasses.