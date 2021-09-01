Fashion designer from Detroit gives back to the community

Detroit native and internationally renowned fashion designer Tracy Reese is giving back to the community.

The Cass Tech graduate has dressed big names like Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. Now she’s sharing her artistic passion with the younger generation by launching free art classes for Detroit students.

The free classes in Reese’s Art Enrichment Program will start October 2. The first group of classes will be geared for kids ages seven to eleven.

Another recent accomplishment for Reese was launching her brand called Hope for Flowers. It’s a sustainably produced collection that features textiles that are gentle on the earth, Reese said.

Watch the video to learn more about Tracy Reese, and to hear her words of encouragement for others who are thinking about chasing their dreams.