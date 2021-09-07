8 new Detroit restaurants you should check out

This article first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter (with a lot more cool stuff!). You can sign up for it right here, or by using the form at the bottom of the article. If you’re a foodie, this is the perfect bi-weekly newsletter for you.

🍽️ Here’s the freshman class of new restaurants in Detroit

As I browse through my Facebook, I am seeing picture after picture of smiling kiddos, dressed in their new clothes with backpacks slung over their shoulders, ready to embark on a new school year. The start of the school year is always about new things - new teachers, new classrooms, new classmates, new material, and sometimes even a new school.

Even though I have been out of school for a few years (ok.... a lot more than a few) this time of year always feels like a new beginning. So I wanted to compile the list of new Detroit restaurants that would be in the freshman class, so to say, of this upcoming school year.

Here are 8 new restaurants I think you should check out:

Shelby Detroit. (Shelby Detroit/IG)

Shelby Detroit - 607 Shelby St., Detroit, MI 48226

Very fittingly, located in Detroit’s Financial District, Shelby Detroit made its debut in early 2021, transforming an old bank vault into a chic cocktail bar and restaurant. Kila Peeples took us there in an After Hours segment, and here’s what she has to say about the place. “Thanks to owner Tarun Kajapeeta and his partners, the space is now unlocked and open as a new speakeasy experience. The French-nouveau prix-fixe menu has classic dishes like beef tartar and “Escar-no”, a vegan take on escargot made with mushrooms. The cocktail list includes the Shelby’s version of an Old Fashioned made with rum, and a Clarified Milk Drink which has been called the oldest cocktail in the country.”

Tasty Tuesday: Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen - 6549 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202

This southern-inspired brunch spot opened its doors in May of 2021, in the same building as the former New Center Eatery. It is still owned and managed by Johnny Cannon, who also owns Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking in Southfield. They have New Center Eatery’s famous chicken and waffles and added soon-to-be new favorites like key lime pie flapjacks, Cajun fried stuffed turkey legs, and Bananas Foster French toast.

The Goblin (Copyright 2021 by The Goblin- All rights reserved.)

The Goblin - 2547 Bagley St., Detroit, MI 48216

Another spot that opened in May of this year is The Goblin. This scrumptious sushi bar actually comes to Detroit as the brand’s second location (the original location is in Clinton Township). Owners Jo Cho and Jin Cha both hail from South Korea and say that what sets their sushi apart from the rest is their rice. They use the Koshihikari brand which is more expensive than what most sushi bars in the area use. Of course, they offer sushi mainstays like nigiri and classic maki rolls (think California, Spicy Tuna, etc.), but they also do sushi bowls featuring rice, cucumbers, avocados, and your choice of fish. For dessert, try out their matcha cheesecake.

Barda's Strip Loin Steak • Chimibutter by Emma Sandler (Copyright 2021 by Emma Sandler - All rights reserved.)

Barda - 4842 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48208

A new Argentinian restaurant has taken over the old Magnet space in Core City. Owners Bardauil (nicknamed Barda) and Ignacio Gerson say this is Detroit’s first and only Argentinian restaurant. They plan to use their wood-fired ovens to grill up some delicious meats that are either sourced locally or directly from Argentina. On their menu you will find zucchini ceviche, Chorizo Rueda Argentino, a homemade sausage, and Tira de Asado, a pepper and coriander crusted short rib. Reservations are recommended and you can make them through their website.

Motor City Brewing Works (Copyright 2021 by Motor City Brewing Works - All rights reserved.)

Motor City Brewing Works Livernois - 19350 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

This longtime Detroit favorite has opened its second location, this time on the Avenue of Fashion. Starting back in the 90s, this brewpub has been in the craft beer industry since the very beginning, and has the selection and following to prove it. Their newest location offers a bigger menu to pair with their beer selection, adding more sandwiches, and appetizers while still delivering their popular pizzas. In honor of the opening of their new location, they’ve launched a new beer, Notorious, a double-dry-hopped, double-riced IPA. Find out more on Friday, September 17th when we go there to Dine in the D and kick off Oktoberfest.

Red Hook (Copyright 2021 by Red Hook - All rights reserved.)

Red Hook Greenway - 2761 E. Jefferson. Detroit, MI 48207

Speaking of new locations, Red Hook, a popular coffee shop in Detroit’s West Village and Ferndale, has opened a new location on the Dennis Archer Greenway. Right now they are doing a walk-up-window style service, dishing up their delicious coffee and baked goods.

Union Assembly (Copyright 2021 by Union Joints - All rights reserved.)

Union Assembly - 2131 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

This newest addition to the Union Joints (Clarkston Union, Vinsetta Garage, Honcho, Gran Castor, and more), is set to open in mid-September. Located on the corner of Woodward and Columbia, the massive space has views of Woodward, Comerica Park, the Fox Theater, and Fillmore Detroit. Their menu is filled with game-day favorites including Detroit-style pizza, “grown-up hot pockets,” perch, salads, and their famous mac and cheese.

James Oliver Coffee (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

James Oliver Coffee - 1236 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Also set to open in this month in the old Detroit Institute of Bagels location, is James Oliver Coffee. This coffee roastery has been supplying many local restaurants (including Peterboro, Cannelle, and Sylvan Table) with their coffee for years and now they are finally opening their own café. Besides a wide selection of coffees, they plan to serve up delicious homemade bagels and bagel sandwiches. Keep an eye out for a future story on these guys as well.

