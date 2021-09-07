Partly Cloudy icon
Live In The D

Can this “pink stuff” get your home squeaky clean?

Try It Out Tuesday tests the popular cleaner, “The Pink Stuff”

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

It’s a cleaning paste that has a high review rating and more than 80,000 comments about it on Amazon. It says it can be used on multiple types of surfaces and get it squeaky clean; and the color is quite pleasant. It’s called “The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Cleaning Paste”, a top selling, vegan all-purpose household cleaner. Kila Peeples tried it out on her over door that needed a little TLC, her tub corners in her bathroom that sometimes gathers soap or shampoo residue, and her shoes that needed some sprucing. Did the pink cleanser work miracles?

Watch the video above to see if it worked!

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

