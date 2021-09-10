Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Live In The D

Spend a day out with your pup in this pet-friendly city

Ferndale is packed with places that are made for stopping by while walking your dog

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Pets, Ferndale, Dog-friendly, Parks, Urbanrest Brewing Co., Maestro's Dog Haus, Shiffer Park
Day out with Hank on Live in the D
Day out with Hank on Live in the D

Going out for a walk with your dog is a time when you can spend some quality time with your pet. While most places are human-only establishments, there are places where you, and your pup, can sit down and relax in the shade. Ferndale is already known for its restaurants and bars, but did you know many of them are pet-friendly? Kila Peeples took her dog, Hank, to the city to check out some of the cool places that have an open doggie door. They checked out three places in particular, Maestro’s Dog Haus, Shiffer Park, and Urbanrest Brewing Company.

Watch the video above to see the fun Kila and Hank had while walking around Ferndale.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

email

facebook

instagram