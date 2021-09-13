Is it time to upgrade your smartphone?

A lot of people are buzzing about the Apple Conference, which is happening this week, and the potential for the company to reveal the new iPhone 13. That posed the flurry of questions about our smartphones for this week’s What’s the Buzz.

Blaine Fowler, from The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, comedian Melanie Hearn, and motivational speaker/author Mimi Brown joined Tati Amare to discuss the topic. To start the discussion, Tati asked the crew when is it’s time to get a new phone. Melanie said when her screen is cracked beyond repair, even though Tati countered with she would rather save money and get the screen fixed than shell out more for a new device. Mimi likes to keep her old phones, even after she buys a new one because she finds different ways to use them. Blaine thinks about getting a new phone when he appears on Live In The D with his old iPhone 7.

When asked does your phone cause a distraction, Mimi says she’s pretty good at keeping her focus on the task at hand, but feels like throwing her phone across the room when she is working on something, and it continues to send alerts. Blaine agrees that his phone can be a distraction, but he uses his phone so much that it is more helpful than and hinderance. Melanie says she uses her “iPhone 12 Pro” for work as well, so she is constantly on it and it’s not a distraction.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from the What’s the Buzz crew about smartphones.

What’s the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D.