Doctor explains why putting off joint issues could cause more trouble down the road

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s not uncommon when we have an ache or pain to try to move on with our day and power through it, but if you’ve been trying to ignore the pain to avoid going to the doctor, that could lead to more pain and trouble down the road.

Dr. William Higginbotham, with the CORE Institute, said it’s best to address these issues as soon as possible, because the longer you put it off, the longer you remain inactive because of the pain, and that can actually make matters worse.

Because of that, if you are in need of something like a major joint replacement -- perhaps a hip or knee -- Higginbotham strongly encourages patients to get it taken care of as soon as possible.

By putting off procedures for these matters, not only do you miss out on activities you enjoy, like playing with the grandkids, traveling or going to church, but ultimately, living a more sedentary life can cause stiffness and cardiovascular issues.

Ad

The good news is, as the medical field continues to learn and grow, there are more options for treatments. For example, not every joint replacement surgery requires a long hospital stay. Sometimes it can be done as an outpatient procedure.

A conversation with your personal care provider can help to come up with a plan that is right for you.

If you’re not prepared to undergo surgery, or you’re waiting for a surgery date, there are some treatments your doctor may be able to provide in the meantime.

Higginbotham said there are some types of injections that can be given to mitigate pain. Physical therapy and home exercise can also be helpful in reducing pain and increasing mobility and strength.

Watch the video above to learn more about joint replacement and pain management, or click here for more on how the CORE Institute might be able to help.

Ad