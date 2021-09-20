Here’s how youth are being recognized for their community efforts in the city of Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are celebrating local young adults achieving successful goals right here in Detroit.

The Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards were held this weekend, which recognized six teens and young adults who are empowering their lives and others in their communities.

Dr. Karla Mitchell, the CEO of Class Agency, explained how her organization is honoring young people making a difference in the city of Detroit.

Mitchell said each award has different accomplishments they look for (in choosing a winner), but the common theme is “making a difference.” This could be in themselves, their family or their community.

Each student is evaluated based on his or her work ethic, dedication, a compelling narrative, and strong, successful outcomes.

Young people who create businesses, thrive in the wake of hardship, who are making a difference in their community, or doing well in school have a chance to win an award. The award category awards include:

Sustainable Program Award

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Community Impact Award

Community Fellowship

Excellence in Education

Perseverance Award

Mitchell is hoping that these awards help young people understand that they are seen and heard while displaying to others that they can make a difference, too. Maybe next year, a child in your community will win one of these prestigious awards.

Watch the video to learn more.