This new shop celebrates Mexican culture

It is Hispanic Heritage Month, and a new shop that just opened its doors in the Eastern Market district is highlighting a taste of Mexican culture right here in Detroit.

Paola Portillo and Diana Miranda, co-owners of Viva La Vida Imports joined Jason Carr to talk about their new business.

Both Portillo and Miranda were born in Mexico City and always wanted to share a piece of who they are. Miranda says the passion for their culture, people and community is what drove them to start Viva La Vida.

Portillo says every product has a story because they work with the indigenous communities in Mexico. She says their goal is to promote fair trade because sometimes in Mexico the artists live in poverty, so they make it their mission to give them a better life by showing the beautiful side of Mexico.

Watch the video above for the full interview and how to purchase Viva La Vida Imports’ products.