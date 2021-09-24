This boutique is “StellHER”

There is a local Detroit company looking to take things to the next level and it is all thanks to a scholarship from the Stahl Family Small Business Fund Scholarship Program.

Tracy Williams, owner of StellHER Curves, and Dan Stahl, president of Stahl Family Small Business Fund, chatted with Kim DeGiulio to talk about how the business started and what it is all about.

Williams says StellHER Curves is a brand that is all about empowering curvy and plus size women. She says she would often get asked by women about her wardrobe, so she decided to start an online boutique focused on body positivity and embracing the skin you are in.

Stahl says the Stahl Family Small Business Fund launched earlier this year during the pandemic because there was a rise in small home businesses in the garment decoration industry. He says his great grandparents started Stahl’s in 1932 in Detroit and supporting small businesses has always been a huge priority for their family.

Williams says being a scholarship recipient provided her with a top-of-the-line heat press machine and coaching sessions to take her business to the next level.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information on StellHER Curves.