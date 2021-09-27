Get ready for mystery and suspense on this new NBC show

The new NBC drama “La Brea” will have you searching for answers just like the characters on screen.

The series surrounds a family torn apart after a giant hole opens in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard in California. Hundreds of people fall into the massive hole.

Actress Natalie Zea and actor Eoin Macken star in “La Brea.” They spoke with Kim DeGiulio about their roles and what you can expect to see unfold throughout the series.

Zea plays the role of “Eve Harris” who falls into the mysterious land below.

Macken plays the role of Eve’s estranged husband, “Gavin Harris.” Macken says his character has had visions that no one has believed for years. However, Gavin begins to realize that his visions might hold clues about the mysterious occurrences and could help reunite his family.

Macken says one of the most exciting things about the show is that the actors didn’t know what was going on from episode to episode. He says he hopes the audience has the same sense of adventure as they watch the show. Macken calls it a “fun ride.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Zea and Macken.

You can watch the season premiere of “La Brea” Tuesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. on Local 4.